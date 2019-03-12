|
Edna J. Bryant Cole, 87, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Millcreek Community Hospital. She was born in Salamanca, N.Y., on June 2, 1931, a daughter of the late Howard and Della Mae Lowther Bryant.
Edna worked with Erie County Home Health Services, and at many restaurants for several years. She was a member of Belle Valley Presbyterian Church, where she served as treasurer and taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. She was past president of the James S. Wilson P.T.A. and the Erie County P.T.A. Council. She was a Girl Scout leader for 15 years and a life member of the Belle Valley Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary. She belonged to the Erie Colony of Mayflower Descendants, the Daughters of the American Colonists Ft. LeBoeuf Chapter, the Erie Chapter of the War of 1812, and the DAR Presque Isle Chapter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy J. Cole; three brothers, David, C. Rufus, and George Bryant; and one sister, L. Ruth Terhune.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Poirier of Millcreek and Sarah Grzelak and her husband, Rick, Sr., of North East; six grandchildren, Natalie June Totman Shadle, Kim Mansley, and Rich, Leonard, William, and Christopher Grzelak; three great-grandchildren, Faybiana Totman, Gabriel Shadle, and Morgan Shadle; and many step-great-grandchildren, step-great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to services there on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made to Belle Valley Presbyterian Church, 1694 Norcross Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2019