Eleanor R. McCray, 94, died on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Corry Manor.
She was born on July 30, 1924, in Spartansburg, Pa., a daughter of the late George and Blythe Aikens Rose.
Eleanor was raised and educated in Spartansburg, and graduated from Spartansburg High School in 1941. She then attended and graduated from Edinboro Teacher's College in 1947.
She taught at Spartansburg Elementary School for two years, and was a substitute teacher for the Corry School District for several years.
Caring for her family was her main priority.
Eleanor was a member of McCray United Methodist Church and was president of the McCray United Methodist Women for many years. She was also District officer of the United Methodist Women for eight years and gave the children's message every Sunday. Eleanor was a 4-H Leader and taught cooking and sewing for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, cooking, embroidery and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death on June 2, 2013, by her husband, Joseph T. McCray, whom she married on July 27, 1945, in Spartansburg, Pa.; four brothers, Richard, George, Harry and Ivan Rose; and three sisters-in-law, Lorraine, Betty and Grace Rose.
Eleanor is survived by a daughter, Sharon Erb and her husband Rick of Canandaigua, N.Y.; two sons, Rod McCray and his wife Chris of Union City, Pa., and Randy McCray and his wife Renee of Corry, Pa.; a sister, Marjorie Palmer of Corry, Pa.; two sisters-in-law, Linda Rose of Corry, Pa., and Jean Hand of Youngsville, Pa.; and a brother-in-law, Willard McCray and his wife Alice of Corry, Pa.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ryanne Handley (companion Brent Reynolds), Darcy (Craig) Corbett, Monica (Lucas) Jones, Rodney (Jess) McCray, Jason McCray, Matt (Ashleigh) Erb, and Tristan (Colleen) McCray; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and attend the funeral service on Thursday at the McCray United Methodist Church, 19463 State Hwy. 89, Corry, Pa., at 11 a.m. Rev. Ed Rose will officiate.
Burial will be in McCray Cemetery, Corry, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the McCray United Methodist Church, c/o Martha Ohl, 21040 Spartansburg Hwy, Corry, PA 16407.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019