Elzada Mae (Buzzard) Behrendt, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in East Hickory, Pa., on October 25, 1934, a daughter of the late Brady and Bernice L. (Squire) Buzzard Kerlin.
For many years Elzada (and her husband Fred) were members of the regional Pony Association and Erie County's Western Saddle Club. The Club and its many members are remembered with great warmth by her children—both were a large part of uncounted summer days. Elzada was also a lifelong amateur seamstress, and spent many hours sewing quilts for Project Linus.
Elzada loved a long walk, with many different dogs, over many crisp autumn days, but she loved nothing more than she loved her family, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Elzada was preceded in death by her husband, Fred W. Behrendt; and a sister, Coyla "Buzz" Buzzard.
Survivors include three children, Fred J. Behrendt (Cindee) of Erie, Christine L. Coburn (Greg) of Waterford and Donald M. Behrendt (Barbara) of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, Marley, Emily, Christian and Joel Behrendt, Megan Brockett (Zack), Kimberly Button, Dylan and Briana Coburn; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Button, Lilly and Elzada Brockett; three siblings, Don Buzzard (Barbara), Hope DeMichele (Sam), both of Erie, and Bruce Buzzard (Rosemary) of Cambridge Springs; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friend are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and may attend a service there on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Christopher Preston officiating. Burial will be private in Dunn Valley Cemetery. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to Erie County Public Library, 160 E. Front St., Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2019