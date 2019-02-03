|
|
Emme Wingate Hawn passed away on January 31, 2019. She had been a resident of Willow Valley Communities in Willow Street (Lancaster), since 2011.
Emme was born in New Orleans, on April 1, 1929.
She attended Newman School, Mary Baldwin College, and LSU, graduating with a BA in Spanish. Emme moved to Schenectady, N.Y. in 1953. There she met her husband, Richard Gatling Hawn. Emme and Dick moved to Erie, Pa. in 1954, where they started and raised their family.
Emme was predeceased by her husband Dick and brother Louis Wingate.
She is survived by her children Ben Hawn and Sally Reynolds (Dan), both of Lancaster, Pa. She is also survived by granddaughters Rosalind, Mary Jane, and Lillian Reynolds.
Emme enjoyed gardening, reading, and bridge. She was an amazing cook whose gravy has never been equaled. She was born at a time when opportunities for women were limited, but she had adventures anyway, traveling to Mexico and across Europe. She passed her love of travel to her granddaughters, whom she introduced to the joys of London and Paris.
Services will be private. Contributions may be made to the in Emme's name.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019