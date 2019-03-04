Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Parmenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric R. Parmenter


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eric R. Parmenter Obituary
Eric R. Parmenter, age 55, of Erie, passed away at his home Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born in Erie on November 6, 1963, son of Marjorie Parmenter and the late Enoch Parmenter.

Eric was a Master of Martial Arts and an Instructor, teaching since 1989. He was also an MMA Instructor, training students and coaching them in tournaments. He was a judge in many local martial arts competitions and was licensed with the Ohio Athletic Committee. Eric was a competitive roller-skater. He won a Regional Championship and competed at the national level in Lincoln, NE. Eric and his wife loved raising and breeding AKC pugs. They also loved their many pet dogs as their family. He was an avid fan of fishing, enjoyed attending many local festivals and musical events, and was a Bruce Lee admirer.

In addition to his mother, Eric is survived by his wife, Tami Parmenter; one sister, Tammy L. Steger of North East; one brother, Scott Parmenter of Erie; a nephew, "his boy," Jason Galvin; his nieces, Amanda and Jennifer King, whom he loved as his own children, his niece, Ashlee Skarzenski (Josh), who he was so very proud of; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also close to his wife's twin sister, Terri King.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Interment will follow at North East Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now