Eric R. Parmenter, age 55, of Erie, passed away at his home Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born in Erie on November 6, 1963, son of Marjorie Parmenter and the late Enoch Parmenter.
Eric was a Master of Martial Arts and an Instructor, teaching since 1989. He was also an MMA Instructor, training students and coaching them in tournaments. He was a judge in many local martial arts competitions and was licensed with the Ohio Athletic Committee. Eric was a competitive roller-skater. He won a Regional Championship and competed at the national level in Lincoln, NE. Eric and his wife loved raising and breeding AKC pugs. They also loved their many pet dogs as their family. He was an avid fan of fishing, enjoyed attending many local festivals and musical events, and was a Bruce Lee admirer.
In addition to his mother, Eric is survived by his wife, Tami Parmenter; one sister, Tammy L. Steger of North East; one brother, Scott Parmenter of Erie; a nephew, "his boy," Jason Galvin; his nieces, Amanda and Jennifer King, whom he loved as his own children, his niece, Ashlee Skarzenski (Josh), who he was so very proud of; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also close to his wife's twin sister, Terri King.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Interment will follow at North East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2019