Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Erma Theresa Uboldi


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erma Theresa Uboldi, age 88, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born in Beaver Falls, Pa., on April 30, 1930, daughter of the late Mary and Joseph Chiodo.

Erma was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School and was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church. She was an extraordinary cook and hostess. Erma made you feel special even if you just dropped by for coffee. She was talented and enjoyed many hobbies, including crocheting, cross-stitching, ceramics and playing cards with her friends. At age 65, she took up golf, boccie and had a love/hate relationship with gardening: Erma loved the flowers but hated the digging. Most of all, she enjoyed the company of her beloved husband, Valentino, of 68 years, along with the rest of her family members. She made wonderful memories with all that will last a lifetime.

In addition to her husband, Erma was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann; a grandson, Luke Audet; a sister, Frances Dinello; and brothers, Russell and Robert Chiodo.

She is survived by five daughters: Valerie Sieberkrob (Thomas), Veronica Osterberg, Vanessa Audet (Jeffrey), Vittoria and Valvet Uboldi, all of Erie; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. Erma will be laid to rest privately, at Trinity Cemetery. As per Erma's wishes, memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the . Share your condolences at www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 11, 2019
