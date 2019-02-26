|
|
Monsignor Ernest J. Daley, 89, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge, Erie.
Monsignor Daley was born on June 24, 1929, in North Tonawanda, New York, the son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Walsh) Daley.
After attending Ascension Elementary School in N. Tonawanda and St. Patrick Elementary School in Dansville, New York, he completed two years of high school at Franklin High School in Franklin, Pennsylvania, before enrolling at Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie, Pennsylvania, graduating from there in 1947. He entered St. Mark Seminary in Erie in 1947 and spent two years there, after which he entered Christ the King Major Seminary in East Aurora, New York. While at the seminary, he completed his B.A. at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 19, 1955, in St. Peter Cathedral, by Bishop Edward P. McManaman.
Msgr. Daley began his priestly ministry as Parochial Vicar at St. John the Baptist Parish, Erie, where he remained until 1961. He then spent two years as Parochial Vicar at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Clearfield. In 1963, he was appointed to the faculty of Venango Christian High School in Oil City, and in 1964, he was appointed Parochial Vicar at Beloved Disciple Parish, Grove City, the parish for which he became Administrator in 1971 and Pastor in 1974.
In 1978, Msgr. Daley was appointed Pastor of St. Catherine Parish, DuBois, a position he held until 1983. He was then appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish, Erie, in 1986 and remained there until 1999, when he became a Senior Associate at St. Jude Parish, Erie.
In additional to his other assignments, Msgr. Daley served the Diocese of Erie in a variety of other ways, most notably as the first Vicar for the Southern Vicariate from 1982-1986. He was elevated to the honor of Monsignor in 1984.
Msgr. Daley retired to St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge, Erie, in 2009.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Daley, a brother, Joseph E. Daley and two nieces, Mary Cross and Jean Sommer.
Msgr. Daley is survived by his sister, Ruth Ann Keeley of Franklin, three nieces and three nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28th from 2-4 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Home, 1595 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508 (corner of 38th and Greengarden) and on Friday, March 1st from 1-1:45pm at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16506. The Funeral Mass will begin at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, with Bishop Lawrence T. Persico presiding. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 26, 2019