|
|
Florence M. "Daisy" Cryder, 94, of Albion, passed away at her residence on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born at home in Albion on September 1, 1924, a daughter of the late Arthur and Catherine (Rudder) Connors.
Florence graduated from Albion High School. She was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing games, crossword puzzles, crocheting, golfing, going to Ft. Myers, Fla. during the winters for 30 years, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Ross, and a brother, Gerald Connors.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Jack Cryder, whom she married June 21, 1946, two sons, Robert Cryder and his wife, Carol, of Albion, Dennis Cryder of Ft. Myers, Fla., two grandchildren, Brent Cryder and his wife, Tracy, Allyson Newman and her husband, Drew, two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Emilia Newman, two sisters, Grace Dorè of Erie and Marlene Noè and her husband, Ron, of Orwell, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.
A private service and burial will be held by the family. Memorials may be made to the Albion Fire Department, 19 Smock Ave., Albion, PA 16401. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2019