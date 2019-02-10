|
Floyd James Kuzdzal, 74, of Erie, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his residence with his white German Shepherd, Sammy, at his side. He was blessed to receive the gift of life through organ donation by recieving a donor liver in September of 2015 at the Starzl Tranplant Institue at UPMC in Pittsburgh.
Born in New Rochelle, N.Y. on December 18, 1944, Floyd was the first born son of the late Rosalie (Schultz) and Floyd H. Kuzdzal.
Raised in Dunkirk, N.Y., Floyd was a 1962 graduate of Cardinal Mindszenty High School. After working for S.S. Kresge and General Electric, Floyd found his true employment passion in the early 1980's as a Sales Representative in the Printing Industry as a small business owner. Committed to his faith, he was a founding member of All Saints Catholic Parish serving on the finance committee and as a lector. Floyd was an avid stamp collector and bowler in several local leagues over the years. He and his wife Patti enjoyed travelling and seeing the beauty of America by car. A true golf enthusiast, he was one of the lucky to have scored a hole-in-one. Floyd was also committed to public service as a Rotarian in both the Kearsarge and Presque Isle Rotary Clubs where he served as Club President.
Floyd was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Bumba) Kuzdzal in 2017, whom he married on January 23, 1967; a sister Christine Kuzdzal; nephews Michael Partridge and Steven Kaus.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Kuzdzal and Todd Kuzdzal and his wife, Pamela, all of Erie, Pa.; sisters Kathleen Partridge and her husband Bill of Rochester, N.Y.; Susan Kaus and her husband Paul of Dunkirk, N.Y.; Karen Kuzdzal of Spotsylvania, Va.; a brother, Ernest Kuzdzal of Dunkirk, N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Anita Solet and her husband Paul, of Lafayette, La.; three grandchildren, Brandon Walter, and Tess and Leah Kuzdzal; two great-grandchildren, Ella Voto and Paisleigh Root, all of Erie, Pa.; and also many cousins, nieces, nephews and life long friends.
The family would like to express special thanks to Dawne Pelky and the entire SouthernCare Hospice Service Team.
Family and friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to a Catholic Service there on Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Greg Passauer and Deacon Tom McAraw of All Saints Catholic Parish. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Hyacinth Cemetery in Dunkirk, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Kuzdzal Family. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019