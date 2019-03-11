|
Frank Joseph Gresh, Sr., age 91, of Girard, passed away March 8, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
He was born in Erie, on August 5, 1927, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Arendas Gresh.
Frank attended Girard Union High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army, 2nd Airborne Squadron, during WWII, Occupation of Japan.
He worked for Penn Brass and Copper, Copes Vulcan, and Girard Area Industrial Complex. But he was well known for plaster, for his exquisite work and craftsmanship; it was the extension of his artistry.
Frank enjoyed the outdoors on his family farm, tending to his animals and garden. During the fall season, he was busy picking mushrooms by the bushel, and making wine and sauerkraut. He enjoyed his family, friends, and Polka music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Martha J. Gresh in 2014; two brothers: John and Joseph Gresh; six sisters: Anna Baskit, Mary Legnasky, Margaret Artello, Betty Jaglowski, Katherine Erickson, and Dorothy Klobusnik; and a son-in-law Gary Schroeck.
Frank is survived by nine children: Cynthia (Donald) Sanford, Marlene Schroeck, Frank Jr. (Melinda) Gresh, Lillian D'Andrea, Christine Gresh, Martin (Cynthia) Gresh, Charles (Kelly) Gresh, Roseann Gresh (Ken) Gottschling and Valerie (Michael) Clark; and fourteen grandchildren: David Sanford, Brian, Christopher and Douglas Walker, Steven and Sara Gresh, Marlena D'Andrea, Bryttani and Constance Gresh, Monica Riviera, Rachel and Mitchell Gresh and Michael and Sean Clark. He is also survived by a brother Edward Gresh; eight great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Burton Funeral Home Girard, 525 Main Street East, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and may attend a prayer service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Divine Liturgy at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church at 10 a.m., with the Very Reverend John J. Mihalco officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, with Full Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to the Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 1022 Tilden Avenue, Girard, PA 16417.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 11, 2019