Frank Veraldi, 87, of Erie, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019, just a couple days short of his 88th birthday that he shared with his daughter Diane. He was born in Erie, on February 19, 1931, the son of the late Anthony and Rose Pisano Veraldi.
Frank attended Strong Vincent High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He worked for National Fuel Gas Company as a sales consultant for over 30 years, retiring in 1985. Frank was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and was an avid golfer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Frances M. Lachesky Veraldi and his four brothers.
Survivors include his two daughters, Cynthia Roberts and her husband Bernard, of Erie and Diane Lamb and her husband Dennis of Meadville, Pa.; and his son, Anthony Veraldi, of Florida; his five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his sister Lucy Veraldi, of Erie.
Funeral services were private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy Terrace Apartments - 430 E Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16504 or to St. John the Baptist Church – 509 E 26th St., Erie, PA 16504. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019