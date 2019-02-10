|
George Francis Ingle, age 73, of Summit Twp., passed away at home on Friday, February 8, 2019 following an extended illness. He was born in Manchester, N.H. on March 29, 1945, son of the late Harold Ingle, Sr. and Pearl Grealish Welch.
George enjoyed cars, 50's music, and driving truck in the lower 48 U.S. states. He was a man that many people looked forward to seeing because of his funny stories and good-naturedness. Children were especially fond of George and would knock on his door to ask him to come outside.
George is survived by his wife, Robin Ingle; seven children, Chris "Punkin" Carter, Wendy Soares (David), George "Butch" Ingle, Jr., Heidi Ingle, George C. Ingle (Kathi), Jeffrey Ingle, and Allison Ingle; one brother, Bill Kohler (Linda); three sisters, Carol Ingle, Karen McGuigan (Tom), and Beverly Cronin (Patrick); 13 grandchildren, one great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry Ingle, Jr., and Robert Kohler.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the East Erie Assembly of God Church, 2653 Saltsman Rd., on Saturday, February 16th at 1 p.m. conducted by Rev. Cliff Hamilton. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to George's family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019