George J. Krkoska, age 73, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the PA Soldiers and Sailors Home. He was born in Erie on April 24, 1945, son of the late John and Regina Gardocki Krkoska.
George was a 22 year career veteran of the U.S. Navy. He had served in the Vietnam Conflict. He retired as a DSC Master Chief. Following that, he was a manager of the Slovak National Club.
George is survived by one son, Christopher Parker (Tracy); one brother, Raymond Krkoska (Gail); three sisters, Joann Dearborn (William), Mary Schumacher (Donald), and Carolyn DiMateo; and several nieces and nephews.
A private interment will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
