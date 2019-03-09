|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Huey, 78, of Albion, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. Jerry was born in Punxsutawney, Pa., on April 26, 1940, a son of the late Leonard and Sarah (Smith) Huey.
Jerry worked as a welder at G.E. for 31 years, retiring in 1994. He always loved children and children were drawn to him. He worked part time driving handicapped children for Sulvets in Millcreek. At Christmas, each child got a gift from him and, if allowed, he kept candy ready. Jerry also worked part time for Jesse Feder City Auction driving cars. But what he truly loved the most was hanging out with all the guys. He enjoyed hunting deer and camping. He owned a green, 1968 Suburban station wagon and drove it in the Albion Fair parade. Jerry loved flea markets, auctions and car races. He was a loving, caring man who was always ready to help anyone. Jerry truly loved his family.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death on September 22, 2014, by his wife of 42 years, Betty Jane Huey, two sisters, Rita Pennington and Laura Babco, and four brothers, James Huey, George Huey, Gary Huey and Jack Smith.
He is survived by his eight children, Mike Huey and his wife, Jackie, Becky Pullin and her husband, David, Theresa Small, Tomasina Tafelski and her husband, Mark, Florence Hathy and her husband, Bob, Chet Foy and his wife, Cheryl, Cheteena Huey, and Trina Campbell; two brothers, David Huey of Punxsutawney, Pa., and Don Huey of Connecticut, his sister, Reba Higgins of Tonawanda, N.Y.; 20 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Carson Robson officiating. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Jefferson, Ohio. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 9, 2019