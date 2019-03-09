Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn H. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glenn H. Johnson Obituary
Glenn H. Johnson, age 57, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born in Erie on August 17, 1961, the son of Nancy Garver Johnson and the late Donald Johnson, Sr.

Glenn attended Inter-Faith Worship Center and worked for a lot of friends and neighbors.

In addition to his mother, Glenn is survived by two brothers, Donald Johnson, Jr. and Mark Johnson; two sisters, Lori Johnson (David Hetrick) and Kathy Johnson (Rory Sauter); and nieces and nephews. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Shelly Johnson.

Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 5 p.m. conducted by Rev. Gene Kennett.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now