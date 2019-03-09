|
Glenn H. Johnson, age 57, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born in Erie on August 17, 1961, the son of Nancy Garver Johnson and the late Donald Johnson, Sr.
Glenn attended Inter-Faith Worship Center and worked for a lot of friends and neighbors.
In addition to his mother, Glenn is survived by two brothers, Donald Johnson, Jr. and Mark Johnson; two sisters, Lori Johnson (David Hetrick) and Kathy Johnson (Rory Sauter); and nieces and nephews. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Shelly Johnson.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 5 p.m. conducted by Rev. Gene Kennett.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 9, 2019