Grace Sarah Barton, 88, of Conneaut, Ohio and formerly of West Springfield, Pa. passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
She was born November 6, 1930 in Meadville, Pa. a daughter of the late Maurice O. and Alice I. (Neill) Dearborn.
Grace married the late Melvin E. Barton on July 21, 1950.
She graduated Nurses training at Meadville City Hospital and worked as a Registered Nurse for over 35 years. Grace enjoyed caring for her many pets over the years and liked her garden and flowers. She truly loved her home and baked delicious pies. She was very proud of the fact that she raised six children and worked full time. She was truly the "Amazing Grace."
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Groves and a grandson, Brian Osborne.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Barton-Kapen (Mark), Cheryl Ann Osborne (Robert), Tami Kalivoda (James), Mark Barton (Pamela), Keith Barton (Suzanne), Karen Barton-Motsch (Thomas); two sisters, Joyce Hollenbeck and Helen Long; two brothers Thomas Dearborn and Neil Dearborn (Bonnie); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA and are invited to attend services there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ed Huntley officiating.
Burial will be in the Springboro Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Dept. 11959 Main St., East Springfield, Pa 16411
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2019