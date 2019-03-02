Home

Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
25812 Mt. Pleasant Road
Cambridge Springs, PA
Gregory E. Flinchbaugh, 61, of Edinboro, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born in Oil City, Pa., on July 8, 1957, the son of Emil (Betty) Flinchbaugh and the late Patricia Flinchbaugh.

He graduated from Oil City High School in 1975, where he lettered in basketball and tennis. He continued his tennis career at Thiel College, where he met his beloved wife, Karen, before graduating in 1979.

Greg and Karen were married in 1984 and lived in Erie briefly before making their home in Edinboro in 1984. Greg was employed by Career Link as a Job Developer, where he worked from 1983 until 2017. Greg had an exuberant love for life and for his family. He cherished spending time with his wife, daughters, and his grandchildren. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, tennis, ongoing home improvement projects, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, singing and dancing with his girls, and playing with his three grandchildren. Greg was a music enthusiast and enjoyed listening to multiple genres, but was particularly fond of anything by Hall & Oates.

Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Karen; three daughters, Samantha (James) Young of Edinboro, Megan Flinchbaugh of Pittsburgh, and Stephanie Flinchbaugh of Erie; three grandchildren, Bayley Rae, Chase Gregory, and Raegan Leigh Young; a brother, Steve (Jill) Flinchbaugh, of Mayville, N.Y.; and numerous family and friends.

Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 25812 Mt. Pleasant Road, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403, on Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Riddle.

Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Greg's name to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, P.O. Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 2, 2019
