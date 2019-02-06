|
Helen B. May Turner, 87, formerly of Greene Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Home East. She was born in Wattsburg on July 13, 1931, a daughter of the late Nellis and Lula Bennett May.
Helen owned and operated, along with her husband, Turner Livestock Hauling for 22 years. She was a former member of W. Greene Community Church. She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin D. Turner; her brother, Donald May; her sister, Marjorie Majerik; and her daughter-in-law, Victoria Turner.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Turner and his wife, Barb, of Cambridge Springs and Kevin Turner of Westfield, N.Y.; three daughters, Karolyn Rouchey and her husband, Larry, of Fairview, Kristie Runser and her husband, Ray, of Waterford, and Krystal Dylewski and her husband, Rick, of Erie; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private in Phillipsville Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kuhl Hose Co., 3131 Rescue Lane, Erie, 16510.
