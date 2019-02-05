|
|
Helen J. Will Brooks, age 89, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge.
Helen was born in Erie, Pa., on July 7, 1929, the daughter of the late Albert and Annette Goldsmith Huttner Will.
She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Zukor Club, Danish Club, East Erie Turners, past president of West Lake Fire Department Auxiliary and past president of Presque Isle Yacht Club Auxiliary. Helen also enjoyed camping and boating.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald F. Brooks.
Helen is survived by three sons Daniel Brooks and his wife Pam of Erie, Dennis Brooks and his wife Karen of Cranesville, and David Brooks and his wife Kathy of Ripley, N.Y., a daughter Diane Sexauer of Millcreek, and a brother Glenn Will of Erie. She is further survived by nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery
Memorials may be made to the West Lake Fire Department, 3763 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2019