|
|
Hiram Anthony "Tony" Brown, age 80 of Erie, passed away on Wednesday January 30, 2019 at LECOM Senior Living Center. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on October 6, 1938 a son of the late Robert & Mary Brown.
Tony proudly served his country in the United States Army. He attended Duquesne University and worked as a salesman in the insurance field before retirement. Tony worked for CNA Insurance from 1961-64, was a sales manager at Robinson & Conner from 1970-76, Vice President of Marsh & McClennan from 1976-86 and PBI Agency Inc. from 1986 until his retirement in 1999.
Tony was a member of the former Maennerchor Club and attended Our Lady of Peace and St. Jude Catholic Church's. He was very active in the community as a chairperson of the Boy Scouts of America (Millcreek), the director of the McDowell High School Hockey Club and a board member of MYAA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and loved animals.
Tony is survived by his wife, Janet D. (Snyder) Brown; three children, Thomas A. (Joanne) Brown of North Carolina, Christopher A. (Candice) Brown of Texas and Jill L. (Kirk) Jackson of Erie; five grandchildren, Christopher J. (Kacy) Brown, Chase M. (Stephanie) Brown all of Texas, Sydney Brown of North Carolina, Luke Jackson and Nicholas Jackson both of Erie; one great-grandson, Stetson Brown and one sister Mary O'Neal of Chicago.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Monday February 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church Bread of Life Community, 147 West 24th St. Erie, PA 16502. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Erie, PA 16506 or the Humane Society of Northwestern PA, 2407 Zimmerly Rd. Erie, PA 16506.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019