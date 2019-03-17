|
Horace K. "Hod" Bierer Jr. age 92, of Fairview, passed away peacefully at the VA Medical Center on Saturday, March 16, 2019 surrounded by his family, after an extended illness.
He was born in Erie on April 25, 1926, a son of the late Horace K. and Alice Williamson Bierer. Hod spent his entire life in Millcreek.
Hod was a graduate of Millcreek High School in 1947 and proudly served his Country in the United States Navy during WWII as Quartermaster on the USS Springfield in both the Atlantic and Pacific being involved in Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Tokyo Bay. He received the Presidential Citation Award and two Bronze Stars.
He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in his early 30's and dedicated his life to serve God in all he did. He volunteered at his church in many areas such as Deacon/Elder, Sunday School Teacher and Usher. He worked in the kitchen, did maintenance, yard work and odd jobs around the church, as well as being a Gideon and volunteer at Thrifty Threads.
He was a tool maker by trade and could be counted on to fix most anything. At the age of 52 he and his sons built and started Townline True Value Hardware; selling the business in 1990. His "passions" were hunting and fishing, bagging his largest buck in his hunting career at the age of 88. He enjoyed working with his hands and has built and remodeled all of his homes and hunting camps.
Hod will be remembered as a practical joker, with his one-liners and his very creative gifts for special occasions. All family members and friends will have many good memories of receiving one of these "treasures".
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Bierer and sisters: Eleanor Kyle, Margaret O'Hara, Alice Dore', and daughter-in-law Susan (Andrews) Bierer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Kathryn Anderson Bierer; his children Barbara DiFilippo and her husband Ronald; Dana Bierer and his wife Mary; Bradley Bierer and his wife Pamela; and Lynda Behan and her husband Patrick; a sister Virginia Boland; a brother Donald Bierer; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St. Erie on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4 until the time of Service at 7 p.m. with full military honors. Burial will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff for the exceptional care he has received over the years and in hospice at the Erie Veteran Affairs Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Erie VA Medical Center, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 17, 2019