Ida E. Connell


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ida E. Connell Obituary
Ida E. Connell died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Albany, Ga. She was born February 17, 1921, in Waterford, Pa., to Lysle and Martha Donnell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald M. Connell, two sons, Patrick Lee and Thomas Allen Connell, one grandson, William S. Brinkley, two brothers, James and Robert Donnell and one sister, Dorothy Donnell.

She is survived by a daughter Kathleen A. Williams (David) of Albany, Ga., three sons Michael D. (Sheila) of Brookpark, Ohio, Daniel M. (Teresa) of Tallmadge, Ohio and Timothy J. (Claudia) of Waterford, Pa., nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and one sister, Flora (Ken) Woods of Sherman, N.Y.

Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 17, 2019
