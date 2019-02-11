|
James F. Moore, age 75 of Girard, Pa. died peacefully at home on Saturday night, February 9, 2019 with his wife and family by his side.
Jim was born in Erie, Pa on April 23, 1943, the son of the late Frank J. and Marie (Fitzsimmons) Moore.
He graduated from Tech Memorial High School in Erie and worked at Eriez Magnetics for 41 years as a welder and during part of those years, he enjoyed playing in the company Softball League. In 1990, Eriez honored Jim as "Man of the Year". Jim joined the Springfield Fire Dept. in 1968 and served many years as the Assistant Chief and one year as the Chief. After moving to Millcreek, He joined the Lake Shore Fire Dept. in 1987, and became the Asst. Chief and shortly thereafter; Chief until his illness took over. He was honored as Chief Emeritis in the late 1990's. He was awarded a Lifetime Membership in the Albion Sportsman's Club where he enjoyed trap shooting and was involved in the Fishing Derbies with Kids.
He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Albion. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, doing bodywork on cars with his grandson and spending time with his family.
The Family would like to send out a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Masters who cared for Jim for many years, with kind and compassionate care. We are so grateful to you!
Jim celebrated 50 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Clara "Tootie" Moore. Together they had two children. Peggy Lawrence (Pat) and John Moore (Annette). Proud grandfather of four grandchildren: Jamie Eggert (Michael), Rick Fails (Heather), Kris Lapping (Ashlee), and Shannon Rastatter (Jake); and 8 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home at 11883 Main Street, East Springfield on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Life Celebration In Memory of Jim on Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Church in Albion at 11:00 am with Rev. Duk Hee Han, officiating. Jim will be laid to rest in Springfield Cemetery, East Springfield.
The family respectfully requests that Memorial Donations may be made to the Youth Fund at the Grace United Methodist Church, 49 Franklin Street, Albion, PA 16401
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 11, 2019