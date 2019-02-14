Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James D'Aurora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. D'Aurora


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James J. D'Aurora Obituary
James J. D'Aurora, age 95, of Erie passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Erie VA Medical Center. He was born on October 23, 1923, in Erie, the son of the late Giachino and Concetta (Amatangelo) D'Aurora.

A lifelong resident of Erie, James proudly served his country during WWII, having earned a Purple Heart with the U.S. Army. He was well known around Erie City Hall, where he had worked in the maintenance and later electrical departments. He was a member of St. Paul RC Church and their Holy Name Society. He also had worked for Zambelli fireworks and received several certificates and citations of merit from the Commonwealth of PA, Erie County, and the City of Erie. Jim always had time to visit or share stories of the "Old Days" with anyone who would stop and visit.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna M. (Saturday) D'Aurora, who died in 2018. He was also preceded in death by his nine siblings, Theresa Amendola, Margaret D'Aurora, Phyllis Perfetto, Josephine Rafle, Elizabeth Phillips, Patsy, Nick, Rudy, and Dominick "Chuck" D'Aurora.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Debra Mercer and her husband David of Erie, a granddaughter, Melissa Hall and her husband Gregory and two great-grandsons, Tyler and Carter Hall. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Paul RC Church. Entombment, with military honors, will be at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to St. Paul RC Church, 1617 Walnut St., Erie, PA 16502, or to the Erie VA Medical Center Patient Activities Fund, 135 E.38th St., Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.