James J. D'Aurora, age 95, of Erie passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Erie VA Medical Center. He was born on October 23, 1923, in Erie, the son of the late Giachino and Concetta (Amatangelo) D'Aurora.
A lifelong resident of Erie, James proudly served his country during WWII, having earned a Purple Heart with the U.S. Army. He was well known around Erie City Hall, where he had worked in the maintenance and later electrical departments. He was a member of St. Paul RC Church and their Holy Name Society. He also had worked for Zambelli fireworks and received several certificates and citations of merit from the Commonwealth of PA, Erie County, and the City of Erie. Jim always had time to visit or share stories of the "Old Days" with anyone who would stop and visit.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna M. (Saturday) D'Aurora, who died in 2018. He was also preceded in death by his nine siblings, Theresa Amendola, Margaret D'Aurora, Phyllis Perfetto, Josephine Rafle, Elizabeth Phillips, Patsy, Nick, Rudy, and Dominick "Chuck" D'Aurora.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Debra Mercer and her husband David of Erie, a granddaughter, Melissa Hall and her husband Gregory and two great-grandsons, Tyler and Carter Hall. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Paul RC Church. Entombment, with military honors, will be at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to St. Paul RC Church, 1617 Walnut St., Erie, PA 16502, or to the Erie VA Medical Center Patient Activities Fund, 135 E.38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 14, 2019