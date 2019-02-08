|
Jane P. Wilk Kusiak, of Longs, S.C., and formerly of Union City, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Lackawanna, N.Y., on February 23, 1925, a daughter of the late Anthony and Angeline Babiarz Wilk. Jane lived in Union City most of her adult life. She moved to South Carolina several years ago to live with her daughter.
Jane worked at Elgin Electronics for many years. She was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church and its Rosary Alter Society in Union City. Jane and her husband Lewis together built the country home they loved and lived in, and raised their children in. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, canning and being a homemaker.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis J. Kusiak on March 18, 1992. They were married on April 23, 1947.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Annetta Krupa, Mary Magdon and Jean Kozaczka and two brothers, John and Leonard Wilk.
Jane is survived by her two sons, Stephen J. (Lin DeMuro) Kusiak, Martinez, Calif. and James C. (Marilyn) Kusiak, Williamsport, Pa., and her daughter, Susan C. Szwak, Longs, S.C. She is also survived by three grandsons, David, Gregory (Autumn) and Douglas (Marley), great-granddaughter, Lucy Rose, and six step-great-grandchildren, Jadeon, Kaliah, Kailee, Katiah, Jax and Josephine.
Friends may call at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City, on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Further calling hours will be held at St. Teresa's Church, 9 Third Ave., Union City, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial there at noon, with Fr. F. Thomas Suppa officiating.
Burial will be in St. Teresa's Cemetery, Union City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Teresa's Restoration Fund, 9 Third Ave., Union City, PA 16438, or to the charity of ones' choice, in Jane's name.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 8, 2019