Janeen Delores Davis Robinson (a.k.a. Queen), 41, of Erie, transitioned to eternal rest, unexpectedly, at home, on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was born in Erie, on December 29, 1977, daughter of Bishop Wesley W. Davis, Sr. and Betty J. Cooley Davis, of Erie.
A lifelong resident of Erie, she graduated from Central High School and attended Mercyhurst College, where she studied Criminal Justice. She was employed as a Residential Treatment Facility Supervisor at Perseus House, and in Security at Presque Isle Casino and Gaming. She previously worked at Teletron and Perkins Restaurant. Janeen was a member of God's Grace Apostolic Church, Inc. She enjoyed singing, laughing, spending time with family and friends and making them laugh. She was a devoted wife and mother, and her son, Mark Jr. "Jax" was her world. Janeen is loved by her entire family, many, many friends, and was always a joy to be around.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Wesley W. Davis, Jr. and Lesley D. Davis, Sr.; a sister, Ronda F. Davis; paternal grandparents, Lilly and Lavon Hinton, Sr.; maternal grandparents, L.B. and Ruby (Ulmer) Cooley, Sr.; and a niece, Desire Davis.
She leaves to honor and cherish her in memory her husband, Mark Robinson, Sr.; a son, Mark, Jr., also known as "Jax;" five brothers, Douglas Davis and wife, Yolanda, Richard Davis and wife, Ruhiyyih, Michael Davis and wife, Natalie, Robert Davis and wife, Celeta and Glenn Davis; and nine sisters, Shannon D. Wallace and husband, Ricky, Lakeisha Richmond and husband, Jesse, Kimberly Warner, Tammy Sanders and husband, Shannon, Brenda Newby, Tashauna Davis, Latoya Davis, Lateesha Davis, and Anika Davis, all of Erie. Further surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Friends may call on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1962 Buffalo Road, Erie, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon, with Pastor Jimmy Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2019