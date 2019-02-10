Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
1603 West 32nd Street
Eri, PA
View Map
Jean M. Loeffel


Jean M. Loeffel Obituary
Jean M. Loeffel, age 95, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

Jean was born in Erie, on March 15, 1923, daughter of the late Clifford L. and Anna Mae Hannigan Pifer.

She graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1941 and worked at the Frost Greenhouses for over 21 years. She was an avid bowler, swimmer and golfer, and was a member of the former Asbury Golden Age Club and Mount Calvary Double Nickels.

Along with her parents, Jean was preceded in death by the love of her life of 58 years Durston J. Loeffel, Sr., along with her sisters Betty Passerotti and Lois Sedler.

She is survived by her daughter Sue Horton of Erie, sons Durston J. Loeffel Jr. and his wife Gail of Arizona and Brian C. Loeffel and his wife Darlene of Maryland. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren Marin Velarde (Jose) of Arizona, Durstion Johnna Arizona, Ashly Loeffel of Maryland, Julia Puig (Matt) of California and Michael Horton of California, and six great-grandchildren Sawyer, Kellan, Rhys, Grace, Cooper and Ella. She is further survived by two brothers, Mont Pifer (Erie) and Kip (Marilyn) Pifer (Florida), as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the Home Instead caregivers from the Indiana House who took such good care of Jean over the past three years.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday, February 17th at 1:00 p.m., at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1603 West 32nd Street, Erie, PA 16508, with Pastor Kristen Papson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1603 West 32nd Street, Erie, PA 16508.

Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.

To send condolences, please visit www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019
