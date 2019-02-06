|
|
Jean M. Tylkowski, age 58, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.
She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Catherine (Kay) Tylkowski, her brother Phil Tylkowski and wife Cheryl (Penpek) Tylkowski, three nieces: Jaclyn (Matt) Bartol, Nicole (Richard) Lattanzie and Valerie Tylkowski.
Jean was a very happy and loveable person, she was always smiling. She liked the Cleveland Indians and country music. Her favorite pet was the family dog "Oreo." She was a resident of Erie Homes for Children and Adults, and for many years, worked in Building 101 at the Barber National Institute.
The family would like to thank all the staff at at Erie Homes for Children and Adults, especially the "Aris" house for all their loving care they gave to Jean everyday.
Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Ash St., on Wednesday (today) from 4 p.m. until the time of services there at 6 p.m. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Erie Homes for Children and Adults, 226 East 27th St. Erie, PA 16504. Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2019