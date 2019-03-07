Jeanne Marie Costa, 72, an Agrégée of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, died on March 6, 2019, after an extended illness. Jeanne was born on January 29, 1947, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Marian G. Costa.



Soon after Jeanne was born, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Jeanne was lovingly cared for by her parents and siblings, and she enjoyed a special closeness with many cousins throughout her life. She attended Columbus school in Erie for 12 years and received a certificate of completion from its program for individuals with disabilities.



After her father's death in 1990, her sister, Rebecca Ann Costa, SSJ, returned home to assist with her care, which strengthened their bond as companions, friends and sisters. Jeanne assisted Rebecca Ann with her work in the Marriage Tribunal office at the Erie Diocese.



In 2008, Jeanne became an associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph and, in 2017, began formation to become an SSJ Agrégée. Agrégées are women who commit themselves, through a non-canonical vow of fidelity, to live "unity of neighbor with neighbor and neighbor with God," as expressed through the charism and mission of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania. That dream became a reality when Jeanne made her vow of fidelity in September 2018.



Despite significant physical disabilities and communication challenges, Jeanne embraced life, formed many deep and loving friendships, was engaging, and participated in numerous activities. She had a keen sense of humor, and all who spent time with her experienced her warmth, wit and love.



Jeanne continued to live in the family home until two years ago, when she and her sister, Rebecca Ann, moved to the Sisters of St. Joseph Community Living Center in Millcreek, where she assisted with the Sisters' retreats and participated in prayer ministry.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Anthony.



She is survived by her sisters, Rebecca Ann Costa, SSJ and Mary Strenio; a brother, John and his wife, Beverly; and a sister-in-law, Rosemary Costa. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania.



The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania for welcoming Jeanne into the SSJ Community Living Center during her illness. The love and care provided by the Sisters, the nursing staff and the employees was exceptional and made a significant difference in Jeanne's last year. The family is also deeply grateful to Fr. Jerry Simmons, SSJ chaplain, for his unending spiritual support to Jeanne.



Friends may call at the Sisters of St. Joseph Community Living Center, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., when a prayer service will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Sisters of St. Joseph Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Community Support Fund of Sisters of St. Joseph or to St. Andrew's Church in Erie. The Kloecker Funeral and Crematory is handling the arrangements.



Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 7, 2019