Jeannette Elaine Ramsdell, 85, of Wattsburg, died February 1, 2019, at St. Vincent. Born July 12, 1933, in Union City, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Gladys (Smith) Hopson and the wife of the late Lloyd Ramsdell for 52 years.
Jeannette was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the former Women of the Moose, All Heart Illinois Chapter 3000. Jeannette was an avid bowler who volunteered at Wattsburg Historical Society, served on the Wattsburg Borough elections committee, and worked at the Wattsburg Fairgrounds. Jeannette loved spending time with her family and friends. She was there to help with anything you needed.
Survivors include sons, Randy Ramsdell and wife, Linda, of Union City, Richard Ramsdell and wife, Sherry, of Erie and David Ramsdell and wife, Becky, of North East; a brother, Fred Hopson and wife, Kathy, of Union City; a sister-in-law, Vivian Hopson of Corry; grandchildren, Jennifer Robinson, Heather Ramsdell, Danielle Ramsdell, Ryan Ramsdell, and Shanna Ramsdell; many great grandchildren; many great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Hopson.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Wattsburg Historical Society. Family and friends will be received Monday February 4, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, at Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, with Rev. Lea Guiney, officiating. Internment will be in Wattsburg Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019