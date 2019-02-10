|
|
Jennifer A. Maries, age 60, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly at home, following a short illness. Jennifer was the daughter of John Maries, of Erie and the late Florence (Midgal) Maries.
She was an Erie native and a graduate of McDowell High School. Jennifer loved the outdoors, skiing, fishing, garage sales and Lake Erie. She worked at Custom Electronics for many years and was owner of Jenn's Critter Sitters Pet Sitting Business.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her siblings, Jeff (Kathy) Maries, of Erie, Janelle (Michael) Maries-Grout, of Erie, Julie Maries, of Treasure Island, Fla. and best friend, Carol Kenny, of Euclid, Ohio.
She will be sadly missed by friends and many relatives. Services will be private by Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. Donations can be made to the . Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019