Joann, on Sunday February 3, 2019, has gone to be with the love of her life and best friend (Leonard B. Sobolewski, Sr.), who preceded her in death on January 20, 2011, after 48 years of marriage. She is now with her husband whom she has missed deeply.
She was born in Erie, on January 19, 1947, daughter of the late George J. Roman and Theresa M. (Konecki) Roman.
Joann retired from the Plastek Group, after 34 years of service, in 2010.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Roman and sister, Mary Lou Crawford and several in-laws and many pets.
Survivors include her daughter, Christine Sobolewski and partner Michael J. Battko, her son, Leonard B. Sobolewski, Jr. and his partner, Denae Burns and her grandson, Frankie L. Quinn, Jr., whom she adored. She is also survived by several in-laws, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her dog, Misty Rose, and cat, Emma Lou.
Joann was the most tireless, hardworking and selfless person you can imagine. Whether you knew her or not, her kindness and work ethic radiated throughout the world. Her legacy will be carried on.
Joann enjoyed being with her family and pets. She also enjoyed fishing with her late husband (Len). She was an avid sports fan of football and soccer (mainly the Steelers and Ronaldo). She also had a soft spot for Mark Harmon (NCIS) and animal causes (ASPCA).
Relatives and friends may call at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503, on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 and from 6:00 until the time of service at 8:00, for those wishing to attend. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Joann will be missed and always loved and remembered as Mother, Grandmother and Aunt. She is at rest with the love of her life and will never be alone.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2019