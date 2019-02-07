|
Joanne Trimble Rosenthal Brewer, 84, a resident of Ball Pavilion, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at her residence. She was born in New Brighton, Pa., on May 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Virgil and Yetta Brookhart Trimble.
Joanne worked at Miller's Department store and Dahlkemper's Jewelry. She went on to work at Eckerd's and Thrift Drug Stores, before volunteering at the Erie City Mission for ten years. She was a former member of Lutheran Redeemer Church and Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed canning, cooking, and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo "Lonnie" Brewer, III; her former husband, Gordon Rosenthal; and one sister, Helen Polk.
Survivors include three daughters, Christine Smykowski and her husband, David, of Erie, Judy Miller and her husband, Ray, of Meadville, and Linda Ewing and her husband, Russ, of Brookville; three sons, Larry Bunce and his wife, Debra, of Harborcreek, Thomas Rosenthal and his wife, Phyllis, of Harborcreek, and Duane Rosenthal of Erie; two stepsons, Randy Brewer and his wife, Laura, of Harborcreek and Alan Brewer of Erie; two brothers, Don and Jim Trimble, both of Arizona; three sisters, Pat Theiss of Orlando, Fla., Margaret Vogel of Louisiana, and Velma Barnwell of Erie; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of services there at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff at Ball Pavilion and Barnabas Court North for their loving care, compassion, and guidance given to Joanne during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511, or to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French St., Erie, PA 16501.
