Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
John E. "Sonny Seiko" Barnett, age 84, of New Kensington, Pa., formerly of Erie, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born in Newark, N.J., on September 11, 1934, son of the late Edgar Barnett and Mary Payne Dorsey.

John was a machine operator with Conrail Railroad prior to his retirement, and was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church in New Kensington. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, jazz music, dancing, and his daily walks.

John is survived by his five children, Inez Quinn of Baltimore, Md., Portia Evans of Pittsburgh, and Willis Evans, Trinita Evans, and Reneesha Evans, all of Erie; two sisters, Mary Barnett of New York and Joy Dorsey of Baltimore, Md.; two brothers, Anthony Dorsey and Phillip Dorsey, both of Baltimore, Md.; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his grandmother who raised him, Lulu Duncan; a daughter, Marcia Evans; a grandson, Samontinae Quinn; and his sister, Agnes Spencer.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Saturday from noon until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2 p.m., conducted by Pastor William D. Laird, Jr. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2019
