|
|
John M. Connelly, age 66, of Lawrence Park, passed away Tuesday March 5, 2019. He was born in Erie, on August 4, 1952, son of the late Robert and Victoria Connelly.
John was a 1970 graduate of Tech Memorial High School. He was employed at General Electric Company for 27 years, retiring in 1997. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed most of his retirement years at his camp in Heart's Content. He loved his woods, sitting around the camp fire, and listening to music. He was a social member of Sheffield VFW.
John is survived by his wife, Lisa Hornyak Connelly; three children, Matt Kuffer (Cheryl), Mark Connelly (John Carr), and Kelsey Connelly (Joseph Conde); one sister, Ann Marie Conti (Joseph); three grandchildren, Victoria, Madison, and Charlotte Kuffer; and his best buddy, his dog, Benny. He is survived by a nephew; a niece; and many cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 6:30 p.m. Private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Erie Animal Network, 1158 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 6, 2019