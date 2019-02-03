|
John Paul Homan, age 74, of Lake City, and formerly of McKean, passed from this life on Monday, January 28, 2019. He was born in Erie, on July 3, 1944, and grew up in McKean Township, a son of the late Raymond M. and Barbara Kolenda Homan.
He attended McKean High School. John was a military veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He spent many years working as an auto mechanic and helping others solve their car problems.
He will always be remembered for his good humor, helpful nature, and as a loving family man.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brothers Raymond and Larry, sisters Patricia Desin Evans, Dolores Harris, and Gerry Homan, and nephews Andrew and Patrick Stephens and Frank Harris, Jr.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Verna Jean (Rosenburg) Homan, two sons Paul John (Ruth) and Jay Alan (Heather Zerbee) Homan, both of Erie, and grandchildren Roslin and Saphira Homan and Lucas Mark Homan. He is also survived by his sisters Ruth Ann (Steve) Morrison of New Mexico, Dahte and Ann Homan of Erie, brother David Homan of California, two brothers-in-law Keith and Kevin Rosenburg, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all.
According to his wishes, no viewing hours will be observed and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East Girard.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019