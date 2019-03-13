|
Joseph A. Barbara, age 76, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born in Clearfield, Pa., on May 25, 1942, and was the son of the late Santo and Jennie Barbara.
Joseph was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, a retired Sargent Major (E-9) of the Army Reserves and was employed as an electrician with General Electric Company until his retirement in 2000. He was a 37-year member of the American Legion, Post 571, Wesleyville, was active with the Eastside YMCA of Greater Erie and was a humble volunteer of the Erie Diocesan Cursillo Movement.
Most of all, Joseph enjoyed various outdoor activities. He was an avid golfer, having served as the assistant coach for Erie Schools along with his one-time scoring a Double Eagle, also known as an Albatross, at the Crab Apple Ridge Golf Course in 2001. His endurance and stamina permitted him to complete many marathons and even longer-distance runs. Joseph also enjoyed softball and spending free time at the Presque Isle Downs and Casino.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Alice Esola Barbara; five children: Joe Barbara (Kelly), of Joppa, Md., Brian Barbara, of Erie, Patrick Barbara (Katie), of Willowick, Ohio, Valerie Truitt (Daniel), of Erie and Jim Rupert (Mandy), of Pittsburgh; two brothers: David Barbara (Barb), of State College and Michael Barbara (Cindy), of Clearfield; along with ten grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many loving friends.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 695 Smithson Ave., Erie, PA 16511, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571, following the service. Joseph will be privately laid to rest at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 13, 2019