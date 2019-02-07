|
Joseph G. Dipre, Sr., 91, a resident of Millcreek, died Friday morning, February 1, 2019, at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born in Dagus Mines, Elk County, Pennsylvania, on July 20, 1927, son of the late Romano and Matilda Dipre.
He lived in Erie most of his adult life, with stops in Framingham, Mass., Philadelphia, Pa., Cleveland, Ohio and Metairie, La.
He spent a 41-year career as a professional engineer with Engineering Science, Zurn Industries and Hammermill Paper. He was a 1945 graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School and graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry from Penn State University and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Gannon College. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, The Penn State Alumni Club, and The Instrument Society of America.
He enjoyed fly fishing and spending time with his family.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Fratto Dipre, a daughter Lisa Marie Dipre and one brother Reverend Gilio Dipre.
Survivors include his daughters Virginia Rogers, Laura Jean Luddy and her husband James, and son Joseph Gilio Dipre Jr. and his wife Susan, all of Erie, and son John Patrick Dipre and his wife Pamela of Solon Ohio. He is survived by ten grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by a dear friend Marilyn Pongratz.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9th at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 2401 West 38th Street, celebrated by Fr. Kyle Seyler. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Great Lakes Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501. Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St. To send condolences, visit quinnfuneralhomeerie.com.
