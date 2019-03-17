Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Luke Church
421 East 38th Street
View Map
Joseph J. Canella Sr.


1919 - 2019
Joseph J. Canella Sr. Obituary
Joseph J. Canella, Sr., 99, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 16, 1919 in North East, Pa., a son of the late James and Josephine Pellicano Canella.

He was a graduate of North East High School Class of 1937.

Joseph served in the United States Army during World War II in the South Pacific. He was the recipient of the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star, and the Good Conduct Medal.

He worked for the United States Post Office, retiring in 1980.

Joseph resided at Parkside Apartments for the past 18 years; where he had numerous friends who became like family, epic birthday parties attended by everyone, and was loved by all.

Joseph and his beloved wife Esther's proudest accomplishment in life was their family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Adiutori Canella; son, Larry Canella; brother, Anthony Canella; and a sister, Nellie Iannello DiPlacido.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jo Ann Biernacki (Thomas) of Conneaut Lake, PA and Mary C. Bartko (George) of Erie; two sons, Jim Canella (Laurie) of Erie and Joseph Canella, Jr. of Ebensburg, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Eileen Canella of Hobe Sound, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Larry Canella, Jr., Michele Melton (Larry), Jeff "Bear" Canella, Jeffrey Biernacki (Karie), Stephen Biernacki, Andrew Canella (Shannon), Patrick Canella (Stephanie), Anna Bartko, and George Bartko, Jr. (Sara); and one great-granddaughter, Blake Biernacki. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday at Saint Luke Church, 421 East 38th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 510 East Gore Rd., Erie, PA 16509. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 17, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 17, 2019
