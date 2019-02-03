|
Joseph J. Grace, age 71, of Erie, died Saturday, January 26, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, on August 9, 1947, a son of the late Joseph and Agnes Armagost Grace.
Joe was a 42-year machine operator for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, retiring in 2007. For 35 years, since 1982, Joe was a devoted member of Alcoholics Anonymous, where he served faithfully and also served as his club's president for a three-year term. He was a supportive husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family and had a teasing wit, when with his grandchildren and young people in general.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Douglas and a brother, Arthur Grace. Additionally, Joe was preceded by his best friend and sponsor, Joe Hart.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Diane M. (Canfield) Grace; a son, Joseph J. Grace, Jr.; three grandchildren, Joseph J. Grace, III (Sheila) and their daughter, Malaya, and Christopher Grace, all of Erie, and Candice Grace, of Virginia. Joe is further survived by his siblings, Thelma Fickenworth (Ron), Frank Grace (Becky), William Grace (Sandy), Mary Burdett and John Grace (Terri); along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, on Monday, February 4th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private at Lakeside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Home.
