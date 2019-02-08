|
Joseph W. "Big Joe" Gerarde Sr., age 69, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center, on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born in Warren, Pa., on July 27, 1949, a son of the late Joseph and Evelyn McCracken Gerarde.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Gerarde.
Joseph proudly served his county in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Buganza Gerarde; and his four children, Joseph Gerarde Jr. of Erie, Jessica Gerarde (Charles Holland) of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Charles Gerarde (Eric Knigh) of Northeast and Neal (Terra) Gerarde of Girard. He is further survived by eight grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the time of the service, with full military honors, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019