Karen Sue Lipphardt Milewski, age 61, of Fairview passed away at her residence on Friday, February 1, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born June 7, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Marie Balon Lipphardt and the the late Earl Lipphardt.
She graduated from Fairview High School in 1975 and Westminster College in 1979 with a degree in Elementary Education.
She was a loving mother to whomever walked through her doors; she enjoyed entertaining and loved her pets.
Karen had worked at Elby's Restaurant and then a 40 year career with the family business, H&R Block in Girard. She was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church where she served on Session and volunteered at Vacation Bible School. Additionally, she served as the director of the food pantry for over 17 years.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father in law, Edward Milewski and brothers in law, David and Richard Milewski.
In addition to her mother, Karen is survived by her husband of 39 years, Kenneth Milewski; two daughters, Jessica Quiggle and her husband Ryan and Laura Carver and her husband, Jake; grandson, Cole Carver; a sister, Sharon Murri and her husband Keven of Bessemer City, N.C. and a brother, Earl C. Lipphardt Jr. and his wife Emily of Hamilton, N.J. She is further survived by nieces, Jennifer Lewis and her husband, Robert, Kathryn Lipphardt, Alexandra, Nichole and Cassidy Murri; nephews Justin Milewski and Earl Conrad Lipphardt III; and great nieces Piper Murri and Jasmine Lewis and a great nephew, Keven Lewis. She is further survived by her mother in law, Shirley Milewski.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend there on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Emily Zeig-Lindsey.
Memorials may be made to the Fairview Presbyterian Food Pantry. Private burial at Fairview Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019