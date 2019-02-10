|
|
Kay Wright Greene, 89, of Mesa, Ariz., died on Friday, January 18, 2019. She was born to the late Earnest and Dorothy Wright, on October 23, 1929, in Erie, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vern, three sisters Gladean Bull of Arizona, Reatha Sumner of Florida, and Virginia Michael of Pennsylvania, and one brother Glade Wright of Pennsylvania.
She worked at General Electric (GE) while attending beauty college. After finishing college, she owned and operated Peter Pan Beauty Salon in Erie and then went on to own and operate Greene's Beauty Salon in Millcreek. She worked 40 years as a hairdresser and enjoyed traveling, artwork, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.
Kay is survived by her three children, all living in Arizona: Dan, Lorie, and David (his wife Julie and daughter Katie) Greene.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or call 1-800-227-2345, in memory of Kay Greene. See more online at: www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com. The online obituary page is available to view this obituary, sign a guest book, light virtual candles, and send sympathy cards.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019