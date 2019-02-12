Home

Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
Keith A. Kwiat, age 70, of Union City, passed away suddenly, on Friday, February 8th, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on October 13th, 1948, the son of the late Ted and Jean Manuto Kwiat.

For 25 years, Keith worked as a diesel mechanic for PennDOT, and at one time owned Kwiat's Garage on Oak Hill.

Keith is survived by his wife of 12 years, Cindy; his son, Tim (Pam) of New Jersey; and three daughters, Terri Hyatt and Tammy Kwiat, both of Erie, and Kayla (Jeremy) Wegmiller of Union City; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a sister, Dana McConaghy.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Kevin and his wife, Maryann.

Friends may visit with the family at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford, on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., with a service to follow.

Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 12, 2019
