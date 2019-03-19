|
Laverne Marie Fenno, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Lehigh Acres, Florida. She was born to the late Stanley J. and Anna (Chesla) Vice, on August 3, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio.
She had been a resident of Whisper Lake Mobile Park in Sebring, Fla. since 1997, and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
She was preceded by her husband Everett, brother Richard Vice and daughter-in-law Marilyn.
She is survived by her children Debra Davis (Billy) of Union City, Pa., Brian Fenno (Darcie) of Union City, Pa., Laura Leslie (Dale) of Lehigh Acres, Fla., Gene Fenno (Peggy) of Waterford, Pa., Danny Fenno of Ripley, N.Y., and Everett Fenno II of Union City, Pa., sister Rita Meehl of Strongsville, Ohio, 17 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Avon Park, on April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens immediately following.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 19, 2019