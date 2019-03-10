Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cummings Funeral Service, Inc.
Watertown , PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Lee Combs Obituary
Lee Combs, 87, passed away February 27th.

He was born in Jackson, Ky., to the late Bill and Mary Combs.

He graduated from Wattsburg Hight School in 1948, where he was an all star in baseball and basketball.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and fought in the Korean War. After the war, he was stationed near Watertown, N.Y., where he met and married his wife Donna Heidt, and where they raised their four children.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Jessie, Breck, Clay, Gene and William.

Burial will be in Watertown, N.Y.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 10, 2019
