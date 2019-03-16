|
Linda G. (Koffler) Anderson, born August 11th, 1948, in Erie, Pa., passed into God's hands on March 12th, 2019.
Linda graduated from Academy High School, class of 1966, in Erie, Pa. She worked in the insurance industry for over 35 years through Erie Insurance, and most recently, with State Farm for over 28 years.
She was preceded in death by father, Joseph Koffler; and mother, Clara Koffler; and beloved sister-in-law, Charlotte Koffler.
She is survived by children, Joe Anderson and Scott (Heather) Anderson; brother, Ralph (Jean); sisters, Gerda (George) Shreve and Anita Wolfe; grandchildren, Logan, Ellie Jean and Charlotte Anderson, and Zephyr Anderson; along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Linda will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, OH 43221, where family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, FFRC Rescue Center, in Defiance, Ohio, or to the . To sign Linda's online guest book, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 16, 2019