Lois M. Johnson Jedynski, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Regency at South Shore. She was born in Philipsburg, Pa., on July 22, 1925, the daughter of the late Ludwig and Alma Marie Jacobson Johnson.
She lived in Lanse, Pa., Clearfield County, where she attended grade school and graduated from Cooper Township High School in 1943. Lois also graduated from Philipsburg State Hospital School for Nurses in 1946, where she was also a member of the U.S. Cadet Corps. She was proud of her profession as a RN. On August 9, 1947, she married Robert F. Jedynski at Lanse Lutheran Church.
She had worked at Monmouth Memorial Hospital in Long Branch, N.J. and Philipsburg State Hospital before moving to Erie and working at Hamot Hospital and the Erie Osteopathic Hospital.
She retired from Millcreek Community Hospital in 1984 after 22 years of service, where she had been the Director of Nurses for several years.
She was a 50+ year member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and was involved in many of its programs. She was also a member of Betsy Ross Chapter #385 O.E.S. now the Gridley Chapter.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert, two sisters Dagna Baumgardner, Mabel Kehrly, one niece Betty Ann Shingledecker, and one nephew William Kehrly.
She is survived by one daughter Jean Marie Dennett (Lee) of Fairview, two granddaughters Shelley Marie Kubaney (James) of Fairview and Samantha Ann Cooper (Max) of Millcreek, one grandson Cliff Robert Dennett (Diana) of Morgan Hill, Calif., four great-grandchildren Elizabeth Marie Kubaney, Andrew Joseph Kubaney, Faith MacKinzie Renwick, and Luke Jayden Renwick, one niece Shirley Taylor and her former grandson-in-law Carl Renwick.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited there on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the Funeral Service. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1603 West 32nd Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2019