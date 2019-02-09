|
|
Loretta K. Roden, 74, of Corry, passed away on February 5, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on September 25, 1944, in Union City, a daughter of Harold Powers and Margaret Dunker Powers.
She married Robert Roden. He preceded her in death in 1977.
She was graduate of Mill Village High School and was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Loretta enjoyed the birds, flowers, and loved spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey A. Miller and his wife, Stephanie of Union City; grandchildren, Mercedes Vazquez and her husband, Jorge of Union City, Tyler Vaughn and his wife, Morgan of Fairview, Andrew Miller and his fiancé, Stephanie Carris of Ashville, N.Y., and Daniel Miller and his companion, Melissa Burnett of Clymer, N.Y.; three great-grandchildren, Selena Vazquez, Jorge Vazquez, and Payton Vaughn and a great-grandchild due in September; several sisters; and a brother.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and her first husband, Clifford Miller.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City, Pa.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Loretta's Book of Memories online at www.WarrenGlennFH.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2019