Lorraine I. Swaim, age 88, of Erie, Pa., and more recently Lewisville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the home of her son in Moneta, Va.
She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on November 23, 1930, and graduated from Penn Hills High School.
Mrs. Swaim held various jobs in her life, but mostly considered herself a homemaker, caring for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Lester C. Swaim.
Surviving are her four children, Glenn C. Swaim and wife Mary of Lewisville, Texas, Eric A. Swaim and wife Jolyda of Moneta, Va., Scott L. Swaim and wife Donna of Kenefic, Okla., and Beverly A. Kennedy and husband Chris of Eustis, Fla.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and other extended family and friends.
Mrs. Swaim will be laid to rest at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.florafuneralservice.com. Arrangements are by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount – Smith Mountain Lake.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019